SHOCKING: Shatta Wale finally reveals why he ‘hates’ Sarkodie very much – Details drops

- Advertisement -

Entertainment enthusiasts have with countless times asked what exactly led to the breakdown breakdown of the bond between Shatta Wale and Sarkodie in the music industry.

Shatta Wale has finally led the cat out of the bag stating his reasons for constantly attacking Sarkodie and it has everything to do with the Glo mega-concert deal that happened on the 25th of October 2018.

Speaking on a Twitter space with Serwaa Amihere, Shatta Wale narrated that they both agreed to ask for $150,000 for the Glo deal. However, Sarkodie ended up passing his back and accepting $131,000 which was way lesser than they agreed.

To make matters worse, the organizers thought Shatta Wale wasn’t worth the amount he asked for and offered and offered to pay Sarkodie $131,000 instead of the $150,000 they initially agreed on.

Shatta Wale was upset that Sarkodie didn’t support his idea to boycott the show when they were offered less money. Instead, Sarkodie performed at the show and took the $131,000.

This incident made Shatta Wale unhappy, and he expressed his frustration on Twitter, which ultimately led to the end of their friendship.