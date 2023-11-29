type here...
GhPageEntertainmentShopping mall mermaid struggles for air as get stuck in an aquarium...
Entertainment

Shopping mall mermaid struggles for air as get stuck in an aquarium tank – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A professional mermaid from South African has had the most terrifying experience in her career as she struggled for air while showcasing her talent in an Aquarium tank at Ranburg shopping mall.

The incident occurred on few days ago captured the attention of concerned shoppers who were captivated with the mesmerizing spectacle.

According to the video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, the professional mermaid can be seen gracefully ascending after encountering a perilous situation.

Gasping for air, she quickly freed herself from entanglement and popped up to catch her breath in front of the startled audience.

Watch the video below

