“The guy who shot Maadwoa to death is not her boyfriend…” – Mother of the deceased goes deep into issues

- Advertisement -

Kumasi is black and sad this morning as a Lady identified as Maadwoa is shot dead by a guy supposed to be her boyfriend.

Per the report, this unfortunate incident happened at the forecourt of Dufie Towers, Adum, Kumasi.

BELOW IS THE STORY

According to a source, the supposed boyfriend and killer named Taakum has been suspecting and accusing the young lady of cheating on him but the lady always denies the allegations levelled against her by her boyfriend.

This continued for some time leading to the lady becoming fed up with the allegation. She (Maadwoa) was enraged and broke up with the guy for always accusing her of cheating on him with another guy.

Fast forward, the boyfriend whose name is given asTaakum started pleading with her (The deceased) to forget about the issue and also for them to get back together but the lady declined.

The lady’s persistent rejection of his plea of accepting him back as her ‘lover’ got the supposed boyfriend angry who pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times before leaving the scene.

Taakum is currently on the run and the police have started a manhunt to make sure he is arrested.

A witness who was present at the scene claims she heard Maa Adwoa begging Taakum not to kill her but he refused and proceeded to shoot her 5 times to death. The witness fled the scene to report the incident.

Speaking on Kessben FM this morning, The mother of the deceased Lady established that they (the family) don’t know the guy who shot her daughter to death as her boyfriend.

She explained that the only guy they know as her daughter’s boyfriend is a footballer who is currently based abroad. He is also the father of Maadwoa’s 4-year-old child.

More detail soon………….. Keep it locked here