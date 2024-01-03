Should the GFA consider making Faila Abdul Razak the official cook of the Black Stars at the AFCON?

- Advertisement -

Failatu Abdul Razak commenced her official attempt at the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual on 1st January, 2024.

The chef is currently in the second day of the challenge and has received massive support and love from Ghanaian.

However, on social media, some netizens are suggesting to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to make Chef Faila the official cook of the Black Stars as they embark to the Afcon.

This suggestions have been welcome by many people looking at the work she has so far done in her request to be a Guinness World Record holder.

This move if officialize will also add up to the benefits that one is supposed to earn with a challenge like this.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The AFCON tournament kicks off in Ivory Coast on 13 January and the Black Stars of Ghana is camping in the country as they’re ready to make Ghanaians proud.

Is it a good call?