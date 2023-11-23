type here...
ShowBoy starts new ‘hookup’ business in Ghana after deportation from the US – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian ex convict, ShowBoy has hint on the start of a new career which is the popular ‘hookup’ business and bemoaned the hardships he is experiencing in Ghana.

The failed Ghanaian musician, Sam Safo, popularly known as Showboy has decided to sell his body to sugar mummies to make some quick money after going broke.

Showboy was recently deported to Ghana from the US after he served a six-year sentence for stabbing and biting off the ear of a fellow Ghanaian.

In a self-recorded video, Showboy who has gained an unhealthy amount of weight after his deportation said he was available to any lady who was ready to pay him for a pleasurable moment.

According to him, he is broke and unemployed and as a result, he needs a lot of money to survive.

He added that despite his financial difficulties, the situation worsened as his friends who had made promises failed and neglected him.

Check out the video below

