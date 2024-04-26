type here...
News

SHS 1 female student declared missing found inside her boyfriend’s room (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian girl in her early 20s who was declared missing days ago has been found inside her boyfriend’s room.

According to a report by SOMPA FM, Afia Dollar is currently hiding inside her boyfriend’s room.

Ohenenini, who made this information available to the public also added that the guy’s name is Kwadwo and he stays at TECH.

Reports suggest that Afia Dollar’s father has been searching for her daughter for over a month now.

Also, Afia Dollar is an SHS 1 student at Amaniampong SHS and she left school without the notice of her teachers.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

Friday, April 26, 2024
