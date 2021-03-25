- Advertisement -

A 19-year-old boy has been arrested at Assin Fosu in the Central Region of Ghana for defiling 18 month-old twin girls.

The boy who is a Senior High School student known as Patrick Nyarko is currently in police custody after he committed this iniquitous act.

According to an eyewitness, Patrick Nyarko lives with the mother of the twin girls in Assin Fosu.

In explaining how Patrick went about this act, the eyewitness revealed that the mother of the twin girls went out leaving them in Patrick’s care.

Patrick Nyarko and the twin girls were nowhere to be found when their mother returned.

After searching for Patrick and her twin girls, the mother decided to knock on his door countless times but there was no response.

She then decided to break down Patrick’s door and that was where she found her daughter on the bed naked.

The mother later rushed the babies to the hospital where it was confirmed that the girls have been defiled.

However, DSP Daniel Donkor in an interview affirmed that Patrick Nyarko has been arrested and it aiding with the investigations.