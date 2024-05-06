SHS boy goes on his knees to propose marriage to his girlfriend

A heartwarming photo that has taken over social media trends showed when a male secondary school student surprised his girlfriend with a heartfelt proposal.

The photo captures the young man, mustering his courage, dropping down on one knee, and presenting a ring to his moved girlfriend.

Overcomed with emotions, the girl broke down in tears as their colleagues cheered them on.

This incident has evoked a range of reactions from social media users.

Some have expressed amusement at the setting for such a significant step, while others have felt the moment was heartfelt.

Social media users have begun speculating that such displays of young love might have contributed to the alleged widespread failure of students in schools.

Hilarious comments have since flooded the comment section, suggesting a correlation between romantic distractions and academic performance.

As the photo continues to gain traction on social media, it has undeniably garnered the attention of netizens online, drawing mixed reactions from viewers and users alike.

Here are some reactions from viewers:

@lappoosky : “Make one teacher wipe am cord ?, con ask am wetin e score for jamb ?”

@Chijioke : “How these generation of secondary school students wan take pass Jamb?

@Princess Luna : “They deserve some good flogging at the assembly on Monday 7:00 am. Kids should be studying not shedding Telenovela tears.”

@tardu: “wetin be dis, nawa oo, lil kids”