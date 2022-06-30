SHS girl threatens to take budding SHS musician Cojorae to Auntie Naa over neglect

- Advertisement -

It is indeed heartbreaking when the very person you went all out thus sacrificing your all to see win in life at some point chooses to neglect you and move on with another person.

There have been several stories of such instances and one in this article is no exception. A young SHS girl named Erica has fallen victim.

She is currently left topsy-turvy in her sanity as her lover (an SHS musician identified as Cojorae) who she did her best to see a breakthrough in his art has ignored her.

According to a Whatsapp chat obtained, the SHS girl (Erica) in tears couldn’t fathom why Cojorae lately has been ignoring her with the excuse of being busy with his music promotions.

From the conversation, Erica obviously has done ‘a lot’ for the singer and is not happy with the treatment she has been greeted with.

The lady, in the chat, poured her heart out to an unperturbed Cojorae disclosing that she was the one who made him busy- supporting his music career – and therefore expects the singer to at least pay attention to her.

But Cojorae who seems to be enjoying the budding fame and hype as heard in an audio recording in the chat lambasted the girl amid threatening to block her if she continues to bother him.

Erica, in one of the recordings also threatened to take Cojorae to Auntie Naa so he comes to answer some questions and explain to her why he has been ignoring her with an excuse of being busy with music.

Below is the conversation we obtained. Listen and Read: