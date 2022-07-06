- Advertisement -

A 20-year-old Senior High School student has reportedly perished in a motorbike accident at Mampong on the Somanya-Odumase Krobo road.

Florence Batsa, according to reports, was on a motorbike with her female friend and the motor rider heading home from Memorial nightclub in Somanya at about 2:00 am when the accident occurred.

On the account of the motor rider, Patrick Tetteh Lawer, an oncoming vehicle suddenly veered off to their lane but attempts to avoid a head-on collision proved futile.

Although the rider and the other pillion rider sustained series of injuries, Florence died on the spot, JoyNews reports.

Currently, the injured are on admission at St Martin’s De Porres Hospital in Argomanya while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the same facility.

According to the Uncle of the deceased, Florence will be buried on Friday.

Confirming, the incident, the Headmaster of Asesewa Senior High School in the Eastern region, Paul Okoto said the deceased was a first-year student who was on vacation.

He said the family came to the school on Wednesday to officially inform Management about her death.