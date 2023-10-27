SHS student poisons new born baby after girlfriend refused to abort it prior

- Advertisement -

A senior high student is currently at large after allegedly poisoning his baby who was born not too long ago.

According to a report by Kessben FM, the SHS student identified as Godfred Nelson actually wanted his girlfriend to get rid of the pregnancy with his but it proved unsuccessful as the baby was eventually born.

3 weeks after the the baby was born, Nelson returned home from school and allegedly poisoned the baby who is currently in critical condition.

Doctors after medical examination confirmed that the water of the baby was mixed with weedicide.

The teenage father has since been on the run as the police have launched a search party for his arrest.