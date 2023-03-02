“I’m more than a pornstar, don’t try and die” – Shugatiti dares King Nasir

Ghanaian socialite and serial nudist Shugatiti has dared King Nasir to a sexual bout.

This was after King Nasir reacted to a post shared on Shugatiti where she said no man on earth could make her reach orgasm.

King Nasir saw the post and invited her to a contest to determine whether he would be lucky enough to give her the sexual climax she so desires.

In a sharp response, Shugatiti forewarned King Nasir about her excellent bedroom skills, which will expose his weaknesses.

According to her, unlike pornstars who act according to a script, she is different and possesses the energy to undo him.

As a celebrated porn actor, King Nasir believes he has what it takes to help Shugatiti reach orgasm and to make a strong statement about his capabilities.

Considering the number of women King Nasir has successfully sent to cloud 9, Shugatiti still believes that she would not have one over her.

As things stand, many people are waiting to see if their sexual encounter will go as planned.

Shugatiti, a Ghanaian socialite and nudist, believes that no man can satisfy her in bed because she has an insatiable desire for sexual activity.

Shugatiti revealed that she has slept with countless men; however, she has yet to experience real satisfaction from coitus.

According to her, no amount of sexual pleasure from hours of strokes would send her to the heights of climax.

She explained that although she has a high libido and is almost always ready for sex, there has yet to be a man who will make her cum.

She boldly asserted that no man in the world would be able to make her ascend the hills of sexual satisfaction, considering the number of men who, despite their strong drive, failed to do it.

Interstingly, Shugatiti added that she still has a high sexual drive and would not, in the name of sexual satisfaction, stop exploring herself, having more fun in bed, and allowing men to make out with her.

She also braggeed about her bedroom skills and her admirable energy levels, which always leave the men wanting more of her.

“You can’t satisfy me; I’ve never had a cum and I don’t experience orgasms.” My doctor responded that it was normal when I asked because not all ladies will experience orgasms.

“Because I don’t experience climax, trying to make me feel good is out; you just have to match our level of activity till we tire.

“I love having sex; I love becoming drenched; I love the penetration and the way things go in and out. I also prefer working long hours, like all day. I don’t experience fatigue. The reality is, everyone I’ve had sexual relations failed to match my enthusiasm, she told ZionFelix in an interview.