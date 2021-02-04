Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka were, on Wednesday, 3rd February 2021 arraigned before an Enugu Magistrate Court after allegedly murdering a makeup artist.

In a crime committed in 2020, Chiamaka allegedly schemed with her brother to kill Ijeoma Nweke for having an affair with her boyfriend.

Reports revealed that Chiamaka lured Ijeoma by booking a makeup job. Upon arrival, Ijeoma realised it was a set-up and sent an SOS message to a friend.

Apparently, she was forced to drink a poisoned substance. Both siblings reportedly poured a substance believed to be acid on Ijeoma and afterwards dumped her body at Maryland axis of Enugu Metropolis.

Present in court was an eye witness who claimed to have seen Emeka Ifezue pouring acid on Ijeoma.

Also present was Chiamaka’s boyfriend who was willing to testify against the two siblings. Meanwhile, the case has adjourned to February 24th, 2021.