type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleSick man captured staking bet on phone while on life support at...
Lifestyle

Sick man captured staking bet on phone while on life support at the hospital (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

In another shocking video, a man is seen struggling for his life on the hospital life-support machine amid a staking bet on his phone.

In the clip that has gone viral, the sick man who struggled to draw breath was seen with the help of someone going through the slips and placing his odds.

Is he betting to pay his bills or what could have been the ideas behind such?

One can not tell the reason for his action yet it can be said that he’s obsessed with sports betting and would die for it regardless.

Watch the video below

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, January 3, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    43 %
    2.7mph
    94 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News