By Qwame Benedict
Side chick and wife
A video has surfaced on social media where a woman is seen beating the hell out of a young lady whom she claimed is having an affair with her husband.

The married woman speaking the “Ga dialect” made it known that the young girl comes to sleep with her husband till daybreak.

According to the married woman, the young lady has got the guts to be having an affair with her husband.

Watch the video:

Read comments below:

ardengraphics: “Nice woman may God bless you continue this way it will help build the country??????????”

Kiki_bennel: “She go sleep sake of iphone anaaaaaaaaa????? Sia nextTime”

Precious: “The way this Class 6 to that if the Shs girls dey disturb our Family it dey pain k3k3 like I take kpo k3k3???”

Source:Ghpage

