Brave side chick jumps out of window to escape beatings from wife of man she was caught sleeping with [Video]
Lifestyle

Brave side chick jumps out of window to escape beatings from wife of man she was caught sleeping with [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
side chick window escape
A young lady believed to be the mistress (side chick) of a married man has been filmed narrowly escaping for her life after the wife of the man with whom she’s having an affair nearly uncovered their secret affair.

According to reports accompanying a video sighted on social media, the husband had brought in the side chick in the absence of his wife on a hot afternoon to explore and enjoy their bodies.

However, the wife stormed the house unannounced in an effort to nab his husband to confirm her doubts about his fidelity in their marriage.

It took the quick thinking of the lady to escape to avert what would have been a fatal confrontation.

Per the video shared, one could see the lady escaping through the man’s window when the woman emerged at the scene unannounced.

Her skimpy skirt and trendy blouse aided her to pass through the window easily.

Watch the video below

    Source:GHPage

