Side chick mercilessly beats main chick during a confrontation

- Advertisement -

A lady who confronted her best friend for allegedly sleeping with her boyfriend received the beatings of her life after throwing the first punch.

As seen in the video that has since gone rife, the main chick stormed her best friend’s (Sidechick) place to teach her a lesson but unfortunately, she was the one who got beaten.

READ ALSO: Main chick pours pepper sauce on her boyfriend’s side chick and beats her on top (Video)

Despite knowing each other for over a decade, the two friends fought like sworn enemies.

The side chick who appears to be stronger than the main chick emerged victorious after the fierce exchange of blows.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending video…

Dabarbiegirl – You see dat sometimes FA MA NYAME is better????????? wei nyinaa 3ka sen

B.B Opoku – How can you wear wig and fight

Barnesmary – Why fight over a boyfriend?? Stop disgracing the sisterhood

Eunice Anane 3 – If you know you are not strong don’t fight. Now see disgrace

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Sugar daddy butchers his sidechick to death and hides her body in a blanket