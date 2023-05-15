type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleSide chick mercilessly beats main chick during a confrontation
Lifestyle

Side chick mercilessly beats main chick during a confrontation

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Side chick mercilessly beats main chick during a confrontation
- Advertisement -

A lady who confronted her best friend for allegedly sleeping with her boyfriend received the beatings of her life after throwing the first punch.

As seen in the video that has since gone rife, the main chick stormed her best friend’s (Sidechick) place to teach her a lesson but unfortunately, she was the one who got beaten.

READ ALSO: Main chick pours pepper sauce on her boyfriend’s side chick and beats her on top (Video)

Despite knowing each other for over a decade, the two friends fought like sworn enemies.

Side chick mercilessly beats main chick during a confrontation

The side chick who appears to be stronger than the main chick emerged victorious after the fierce exchange of blows.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending video…

Dabarbiegirl – You see dat sometimes FA MA NYAME is better????????? wei nyinaa 3ka sen

B.B Opoku – How can you wear wig and fight

Barnesmary – Why fight over a boyfriend?? Stop disgracing the sisterhood 

Eunice Anane 3 – If you know you are not strong don’t fight. Now see disgrace 

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Sugar daddy butchers his sidechick to death and hides her body in a blanket

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Monday, May 15, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    73.8 ° F
    73.8 °
    73.8 °
    94 %
    1.3mph
    75 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News