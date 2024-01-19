“Silly mistakes from our players caused us the result” – Kudus blasts Osman Bukari and co (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The Black Stars of Ghana were held to a 2:2 draw against the Pharaohs of Egypt in the second group game of the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

This was a match that saw Mohammed Kudus score a brace which wasn’t enough to secure the Stars the deserved win due to ‘silly’ defense mistakes.

Kudus in a press conference after the game expressed his disappointment in the results stating that it was silly mistakes and errors from the back that caused the the result which was certainly in their favor.

Osman Bukari and Inaki Williams made certain errors at the back which caused the Egyptians to equalize on two different occasions which have placed them at the mercies of Ghanaians.

