It is a sin to bleach- Prophet Kumchacha
Entertainment

It is a sin to bleach- Prophet Kumchacha

By Ghana Razak
Self-acclaimed PRO for prophets and pastors in Ghana, Prophet Kumchacha has described bleaching as a sin.

The controversial man of God made the shocking disclosure during an interview on Zionfelix TV which Ghpage.com has sighted.

Kumchacha claims it is a sin for the Ghanaian to bleach their body, saying that it is a disrespect to God.

He claims God knows why he made the African black so for the black person to change their color means they do not appreciate God enough.

The man of God claims apart from being a sin, the color of the African contributes to the characteristics of the African, so bleaching one’s body makes it difficult to figure out whether they are African or not.

