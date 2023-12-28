Sing-a-thon: Mr Eazi becomes first Nigerian celebrity to publicly support Afua Asantewaa – Video

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Nigerian musician, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade popularly referred to as Mr Eazi has officially become the first Nigerian celebrity to publicly support Afua Asantewaa in her bid to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

This comes after Ghanaians social media users dragged and lambasted Nigerians for being self centered and not showing love and support to other countries.

Many Ghanaian blogs wrote multiple stories on Hilda Baci’s quest for her cook-a-thon and Ghanaian social media users showed her their support.

However, in contrast, few to no Nigerian blogs publicized Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon until Ghanaians dragged them.

Afua Asantewaa has completed four consecutive days of nonstop music, during which she performed Ghanaian music from the 1950s to the present day.

Her performance has been greatly admired by all who have watched it. If no unforeseen circumstances arise, Ghanaians believe that she will break the record.

The record which has unofficially been broken is currently held by India’s Sunil Waghmare, who earned the milestone after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

Checkout the video below