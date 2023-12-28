Singathon: Moment Stonebwoy stormed the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Sensational Ghanaian reggae dancehall crooner and Afro Dancehall originator, Stonebwoy stormed the Akwaaba Village with his team to show support to Afua Asantewaa on her Guinness World Record Singathon challenge.

His presence confirms that the biggest 3 musicians in the country with the biggest of fanbase has shown love and support to Afua Asantewaa.

As reported by ghpage.com, Afua Asantewaa has unofficially broken the record set by Sunil Waghmare at 105 hours in 2012 but she is poised to do even better and hit the 120th hour mark.

It is worth noting that Afua started the challenge on Christmas Eve, 24th December and first reported by ghpage.com and will probably end it on 28th or 29th December 2023.

She has performed over 1000 songs and made her mark known across all social media platforms and thousands of supporters thronged the location day and night to show her love.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Check out the video of Stonebwoy below