Singer Darlyn Morais dies at 28 after being bitten by a Spider

Popular Brazilian singer, Darlyn Morais, has died as a result of complications from being bitten in the face by a spider.

Morais became ill on October 31, after being bitten by a spider at his home in the northeastern city of Miranorte.

According to Morais’ wife, Jhullyenny Lisboa, his 18-year-old stepdaughter, was also bitten by a spider and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

She added that Morais experienced body fatigue and the color of the bruise on his face began to change as a result of the bite.

Morais experienced allergic reactions later in the week and was taken to a hospital in Miranorte, where he was treated and released on Friday.

“On the same day (October 31), he felt weakness in his body and his face began to darken,” Lisboa said. “He went to the hospital and was admitted on Sunday to Palmas General Hospital.”