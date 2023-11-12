Singer Harrysong marries 30 women in a single day, breaks Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s record

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian singer Harrysong, known in real life as Harrison Tare Okiri is trending online as he raises the bar by marrying 30 women.

This achievement is said to surpass that of the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s record of marrying 27 wives in a day.

The momentous occasion unfolded in a visually captivating fashion, as depicted in a video showcasing Harrysong amidst a gathering of women, all dressed in coordinated traditional attire—a distinct symbol of the recently wedded brides.

The event has sparked extensive speculation and conversation regarding the singer’s motives behind this unconventional gesture.

Both fans and the public are eagerly intrigued, seeking to comprehend the ramifications of Harrysong’s choice, both in his personal life and within the scope of his career.

