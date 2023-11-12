type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSinger Harrysong marries 30 women in a single day, breaks Fela Anikulapo...
Entertainment

Singer Harrysong marries 30 women in a single day, breaks Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s record

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian singer Harrysong, known in real life as Harrison Tare Okiri is trending online as he raises the bar by marrying 30 women.

This achievement is said to surpass that of the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s record of marrying 27 wives in a day. 

The momentous occasion unfolded in a visually captivating fashion, as depicted in a video showcasing Harrysong amidst a gathering of women, all dressed in coordinated traditional attire—a distinct symbol of the recently wedded brides.

The event has sparked extensive speculation and conversation regarding the singer’s motives behind this unconventional gesture.
Both fans and the public are eagerly intrigued, seeking to comprehend the ramifications of Harrysong’s choice, both in his personal life and within the scope of his career.

Both fans and the public are eagerly intrigued, seeking to comprehend the ramifications of Harrysong’s choice, both in his personal life and within the scope of his career.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Sunday, November 12, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
66 %
1.9mph
40 %
Sun
90 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways