Entertainment

Singer Peruzzi accuses his former boss, Davido, of constantly stealing from him (PHOTO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
In the midst of all this brouhaha going on on social media since the death of Mohbad, a Nigerian singer, many have come out to speak against their label and the latest is Peruzzi speaking against Davido, his former boss.

The cause of Mohbad’s death hasn’t been ascertained yet but fingers have already starting pointing to Naira Marley, his former label boss due to happenings before his untimely death.

Mohbad who died at the early age of 27 was signed to Marlian Music but certain circumstances made him to terminate his contract with the label and that started his woes to he died as reported by GhPage.com.

In wake of this, Peruzzi, a former DMW act took to the X platform to also vent on his former label boss, Davido accusing him of constantly stealing from him.

According to Peruzzi, the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker used to steal his charger with any given chance he gets.

Davido took to the same platform to rebut adding that he did not only steal his charger, but crusher too.

Note that this was a friendly thread between two old friends who are still cool even after their fallout.

See the photo below

Singer Peruzzi accuses his former boss, Davido, of constantly stealing from him (PHOTO)

