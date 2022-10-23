Singer Petrah Comes After Catholics

Ghanaian controversial and talented female musician, Petrah has released a new song titled “PSY” under her record label Manners Records.

PSY is a new single which comes along with a video talking about love. In the video, Petrah was seen proposing love to a man in a church setting.

In the video, there were pictures of Jesus and the holy cross as props.

Check out the new song by watching the video below;

Petrah is said to be promoting her new single dubbed “Pu$$y”.

In recent news, Petrah has laid claim to being the best female artiste in the Dancehall scenes as she promotes her new Dancehall EP dubbed ‘Petralogy’.