A 28-year-old lady, identified as Mbali, has taken to social media to pour out her emotions, expressing the challenges she faces in finding love and starting a family.

The young South African lady, who is grateful for God’s favor, opened up about her challenges with societal expectations regarding relationships and motherhood.

Despite her concerns, Mbali demonstrated gratitude for the successes in her life, mentioning her job, car, and progress toward further education and property ownership.

Taking to her X page, she questioned whether it was wrong to desire more, prompting a reflective discussion on societal expectations and personal aspirations.

She wrote, “It breaks my heart that at the age of 28, I’ve got no child & I can barely find love that’s secure, I don’t even think at my big age I know how it feels to be loved however, I’m so grateful for Gods’ favour & pray that he gives me the strength to accept what isn’t meant for me”.

She added, “I’ve got a job, I’ve got a car. I’m 2 board exams away from admission, better pay & property. Is it wrong to just yearn for something else?”