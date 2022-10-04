Single ladies wear wedding gowns to church as they desperately search for husbands

- Advertisement -

In a desperate search for husbands, some single ladies had to wear wedding gowns to church in order to make a statement.

According to the report, their pastor had directed them to do so in a spiritual direction to help them unlock their suitors.

The ladies were forced to dance around the church auditorium while wearing long bridal gowns by the female pastor.

Carry me dey go my husband’s house was the chorus that the ladies chanted along to as they moved about the chapel and danced.

Since it appeared, the video has stirred much controversy on social media. Some complimented the women for behaving in accordance with their beliefs, while others were critical of them.

As they danced with their pastor, the young women in the video appeared to be very happy.