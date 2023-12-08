Single mother abandoned by husband with twins shares transformation video – WATCH

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian single mother who many may know independently raised her two children from early childhood into handsome young men and has shared their transformation after being abandoned by her husband.

A video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram has captured the attention of viewers when she presented a comparison of her appearance alongside her sons in a before-and-after video grid.

She shared a throwback photo showcasing her carrying the toddlers in her arms.

She revealed the remarkable transformation of her children into the young men they are today.

The single mother herself underwent a remarkable glow-up, evident in one of the new pictures she shared.

Opening up about her journey, the single mother disclosed that the biological father of her children never expressed interest in being part of their lives.

The single mother here is the ever popular and controversial comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Check out the video below