“He served Ghana, leave Sir John alone to rest” – Charles Owusu to Ghanaians

Charles Owusu, a former aide to the late Sir John and a beneficiary in his will, has asked Ghanaians to leave the dead alone to rest in peace.

According to him, Ghanaians need to be measured in their utterances that give a bad name to one-time Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

Speaking on Accra Fm in the aftermath of the leaking of Sir John’s will online and the outrage that greeted it, Charles Owsus intimated that Sir John served his party and Ghana well and should be respected after his death.

“I will not talk much, but I don’t think matters would have been handled this way if he was still alive. The public will also not be making these disrespectful comments. Dead men tell no tales. Sir John can’t clarify issues, no wonder people are speaking without basis.”

“He served the country and party while he was alive. But the truth will certainly prevail. So the investigations should be allowed to go through. It’s two years since his passing and it’s really worrying that he is being dragged.”

“I am awaiting the findings to be presented by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. Ghanaians should be patient for the findings to be made public. How can the dead defend themselves? Only time will tell.”

Meanwhile, Charles Owusu failed to admit it when he was asked about his share in Sir John’s will and the purported ownership of land in the Achimota Forest.

“There are a lot of Charles Owusu in the country. I cannot tell whether I am the one in the will as a beneficiary. I do not want to rush and disclose the contents of the will so let’s all wait for the outcome of the Land Ministry’s investigations. So I don’t want to talk about the will in public”.