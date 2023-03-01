- Advertisement -

Francisca Gawugah, known by the stage name Sista Afia, believes marriage, contrary to how society views it, does not define who a woman is.

She believes that getting married, having children, and owning a home are not necessary goals for all women.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the 30-year-old singer said despite her early plans of getting married and even having twins, she does not think she might settle down.

Sista Efia stated that when she looks at the current situation in several homes and how marriages have become so unpopular, she does not see herself rushing into one anytime soon.

When she was asked about making babies, Sista Afia responded in the affirmative. According to her, she would be ready to have babies but would only consider marriage if she really wanted to.

“I wouldn’t necessarily be happier in life if I didn’t get married. My marriage is not who I am.”

“When I was a little girl, I distinctly recall telling myself that I would be married at age 21, give birth to twins at age 24, and have more sets of twins afterwards.”

“I wasn’t particularly knowledgeable about marriage and life when I was younger and more naive, but now that I am, I’m not in a rush.”

“Having children is my desire, but even if I never get married, that’s okay, but for a child, that’s something I would want to have.”

Several celebrities like Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah, Sandra Ankobiah, Martha Anakomah, Jackie Appiah, Lydia Forson et al are all yet to get married just like Sista Afia.