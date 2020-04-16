type here...
Home Entertainment Sister Derby counters Fella Makafui's 'No Size' diss song with her reply...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Sister Derby counters Fella Makafui’s ‘No Size’ diss song with her reply diss song – Listen

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Sister Derby counters Fella Makafui's 'No Size' diss song with her reply diss song - Listen
Sister Derby counters Fella Makafui's 'No Size' diss song with her reply diss song - Listen
- Advertisement -

The feud between the African Mermaid Sister Derby and Ayigbe Toffee Fella Makafui seems to have gotten to a next level, from Tweets to now diss songs and it’s not ending anytime soon.

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui releases her second diss song for Sister Derby titled ‘No Size’ – Listen

Whatever rift that lies between Sister Derby and Fell Makafui because of Medikal is only best known to them.

Sister Derby few hours after Fella released her second song tittled ‘No Size’ has also dropped hers to counter.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sister Derby shared a video of Enam’s song she featured on to sort of shed light on how Fella Makafui used crafty ways to snatch Medikal from her.

The African Mermaid captioned the video: “were you afraid of your maths teacher? ?#TalkToYourBoyfriend by @enammusic” just to throw shade at Fella.

READ ALSO: Medikal reacts to the first single from his wife Fella Makafui

ENJOY THE VIDEO BELOW:

View this post on Instagram

Derby too wossop?

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

So this two women can’t just leave Medikal alone to enjoy peace errr?

Previous articleObinim wanted to sleep with my wife-Saviour speaks on why he left Obinim’s church
Next articleFlorence Obinim has proved she’s more stupid than her husband -Afia Schwar supports Kennedy Agyapong

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Jackie Appiah accused of sleeping with Huspuppi by Snapchat blogger

Qwame Benedict -
Beautiful Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has been accused by notorious Snapchat blogger with the handle FatP***sy055 of sleeping with Dubai-based Nigerian billionaire...
Read more
Entertainment

Joana Gyan puts her massive and luxurious mansion on display

Qwame Benedict -
Wife of hiplife musician and one half of music group Keche Andrew, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has been trending in the news recently...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui releases her second diss song for Sister Derby titled ‘No Size’ – Listen

Mr. Tabernacle -
Actress cum musician Fella Makafui just a day after dropping her first single has just dropped her second track she titled ‘No...
Read more
Entertainment

Counsellor Lutterodt clashes with Diana Asamoah live on radio; ask her to apologise to Cecilia Marfo

Mr. Tabernacle -
Call to mind, Evangelist Diana Asamoah in her recent interview went very hard on her colleague Cecilia Marfo for spitting into her...
Read more
Entertainment

Patapaa set to organize Virtual concert for fans

Mr. Tabernacle -
Agona Swedru-based hiplife musician Patapaa Amisty has declared his intentions to stage a Virtual concert this Saturday https://www.instagram.com/p/B_AiCZBJhhL/
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui sets to drop her second diss song to Sister Derby titled ‘No size’

Qwame Benedict -
Actress cum musician Fella Makafui just a day after dropping her first single is planning to drop her second track she titled...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, April 16, 2020
Accra
few clouds
33 ° C
33 °
33 °
59 %
7.7kmh
20 %
Thu
31 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Archipalago shows his green card & tenancy agreement after Dubai borga exposé

RASHAD -
It seems the pressure on Archipalago now is more than he can bear. The social media critic has finally been pushed to...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Pregnant Ghanaian nurse dies of Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Since the outbreak of the novel COVID-19, precious lives have been lost, others are left battling for their lives at various quarantine...
Read more
Lifestyle

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong gives out Angel Obinim real phone number on live TV

Qwame Benedict -
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is once again back in his fight with the founder of God's Way...
Read more
Entertainment

Joana Gyan puts her massive and luxurious mansion on display

Qwame Benedict -
Wife of hiplife musician and one half of music group Keche Andrew, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has been trending in the news recently...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News