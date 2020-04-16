- Advertisement -

The feud between the African Mermaid Sister Derby and Ayigbe Toffee Fella Makafui seems to have gotten to a next level, from Tweets to now diss songs and it’s not ending anytime soon.

Whatever rift that lies between Sister Derby and Fell Makafui because of Medikal is only best known to them.

Sister Derby few hours after Fella released her second song tittled ‘No Size’ has also dropped hers to counter.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sister Derby shared a video of Enam’s song she featured on to sort of shed light on how Fella Makafui used crafty ways to snatch Medikal from her.

The African Mermaid captioned the video: “were you afraid of your maths teacher? ?#TalkToYourBoyfriend by @enammusic” just to throw shade at Fella.

So this two women can’t just leave Medikal alone to enjoy peace errr?