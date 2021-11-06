Sister Derby Exposed For Allegedly “Stealing” Someone’s Boyfriend – Screenshots

- Advertisement -

The self-styled African mermaid, Sister Derby, has been accused by an Instagram user of snatching her friend’s boyfriend.

On the authority of this lady who can be identified on the gram with the user name @_Mays_Veryown, Sister Derby’s new catch was stolen from her friend.

This yet to be confirmed report followed after blogger @Itellmymind shared a picture of the young handsome guy with the caption;

“Somebodys son found us oo nanso hwan ba ? Let’s guess together. First to guess right gets a free shout out cos that Person be konkonsa mu macho. One person bi cannot comment some

madisqualify no in advance“

The lady from nowhere jumped into the comments section to drop this wild allegation against Sister Derby who is definitely minding her business.

Albeit failing to give more details about the young man who has supposedly been stolen by Sister Derby and the lady friend, @_Mays_Veryown still maintained her stance that Sister Derby is a boyfriend snatcher nevertheless been bashed by other followers of the story.

Check out these screenshots below to know more…

It can be recalled that some few weeks ago, the singer gave hints of her new relationship suggesting that it is in an advanced stage.

In a video and photo she shared on her Snapchat and Instagram stories, Sister Derby showed off an engagement ring on her middle finger.