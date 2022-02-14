Sister Derby taunts Medikal with loved up photos and video of her new boyfriend on Valentine’s Day

- Advertisement -

Sister Derby has taunted former rapper boyfriend Medikal by sharing new photos and a video of her new boyfriend on Valentine’s Day.

Sister Derby’s promising relationship with Medikal hit an iceberg after the rapper found love in Fella Makafui.

Although Sister Derby has subtly revealed her regrets as far as that relationship is concerned, she appears to be finding love elsewhere.

In November 2021, the “Kakalika’ hitmaker announced to the world her newfound love by sharing the face of her boyfriend, David.. Her fans reacted wildly, especially considering the striking resemblance between the new guy and Medikal.

On the flip side, Sister Derby appears to like guys with the “medikal” kind of looks.

Fast forward to February 14, 2022, and Sister Derby has given fans a preview of the relationship by sharing photos and videos of herself and the guy.

These photos show Sister Derby clad in red lingerie and gloves, with the caption “ODOLASTIC,” which is not only the title of her new song but also potentially the title of her new relationship.

Sister Derby’s boyfriend is seen in the photos and video standing behind her, sometimes getting closer to her, and just acting as her new emotional support system.

Many have reacted to the post by complimenting the two for finding love, especially Sister Derby for putting her past behind her.

Check Out The Video Below For More: