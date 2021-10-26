type here...
Sister Derby sparks marriage rumours after flaunting ‘promise’ ring from her lover on Snapchat

By Kweku Derrick
Sister Derby
Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, popularly known as Sister Derby has given internet users something new talk about following her latest post on social networking site, Snapchat.

The Ghanaian actress cum singer, who was once madly in love with rapper Medikal, got ditched after he fell in love with another actress, Fella Makafui, and ended up marrying her.

But she appears to have moved on from the heartbreak she was served by her ex-lover some years ago.

Sister Derby gave her fans and followers a hint of her newfound love when she took to Snapchat to flaunt a beautiful ring suggesting the relationship is in its advanced stages.

In the photo, Sister Derby stretched out her left to show off the beautiful ring on it.

Check out the photo below;

Source:GHPage

