Sisters seize brother’s corpse and refuses to allow his wife and child access to his properties

Three sisters have allegedly seized and refused to release the corpse of their late brother, Mr. Ernest, to his wife and children, for five years.

The incident happened in Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, where the sisters and their late brother are from.

The sisters, who operate a prayer ministry, also seized the entire properties of their late brother and denied the wife and children access to them since 2019 when the deceased died after a protracted illness caused by accident.

The case was presented at the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare in Awka for the government’s intervention.

Speaking, the wife and the only surviving son of the deceased said they were also denied access to him when he was still alive and critically ill, as the sisters allegedly took him away to the area where they have their prayer centre.

They also lamented that since Ernest’s death, they have been making efforts to see and bury his corpse, all to no avail.

They added that the three sisters seized everything, including his corpse and properties, denying them access to them.

This was corroborated by a younger brother of the deceased, who recounted how his three sisters have been a thorn in the flesh of the family members and anyone who dares to correct or oppose them.