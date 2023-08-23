Six electrocuted to death while mounting church billboard

- Advertisement -

At least six persons have died from electrocution in Nigeria’s oil rich southern state of Rivers.

The victims were said to be mounting a billboard when they met their end.

The incident reportedly happened at the Amaechi-School Road junction in Rumuosi, along the East-West Road, Obio-Akpor local government area of the State.

According to an eyewitness, the victims were trying to erect a church billboard at the junction when the iron from the board had contact with the high-tension pole.

The source said some victims died on the spot while others were taken to a hospital, where they were confirmed dead by a doctor.

Some victims were also said to have sustained various degrees of injuries from the incident.

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the incident and assured that investigation is ongoing.

However, the Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency has denied having any prior knowledge of the erection of the billboard.

RISAA said it was committed to maintaining high standards in the allocation of external signage and billboards within the state.

The Head of Mobile Advertising at RISAA, Okechukwu Edenkwo, in an interview with DAILY POST, said the agency is determined not to compromise on standards and professionalism.

“As an agency, we frown at it when people put up signage and structures without recourse to the agency.

“We are totally unaware of what led to what happened yesterday.