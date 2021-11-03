type here...
GhPageEntertainmentSlay Queen Accuses Nana Akua Addo's Husband Of Neglecting Her And Their...
Entertainment

Slay Queen Accuses Nana Akua Addo’s Husband Of Neglecting Her And Their Son

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Akua Addo - Jenny Brown
Nana Akua Addo - Jenny Brown
- Advertisement -

The husband of award-winning Ghanaian fashionista and actress, Nana Akua Addo, has allegedly neglected his son and baby mama citing from a couple of screenshots that have gone rife on the internet.

According to this lady who is very aggrieved and disappointed in Mr. Addo who is a business tycoon, she doesn’t remember the last time that she received money from him for their son’s upkeep or for herself.

She went on to profess that Mr. Addo has neglected his own son because of Nana Akua Addo and vowed never to have anything to do with the innocent child as long as he’s alive.

The lady who has been identified as Jenny Brown further accused Nana Akua Addo of being a fake celebrity who lives a wretched life behind the scenes.

Somewhere in the chat, the estranged mother of one also slammed Nana Akua Addo for still living an unfulfilled life even after going for surgery to enhance the size of her hips and butts.

She also issued a note of advice to the young ladies who easily open their legs for rich men without thinking about the future consequences.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

It can be recalled that somewhere in 2018, this Jenny Brown nearly destroyed Nana Akua Addo’s marriage after she got pregnant for Mr. Addo.

It was even reported that Mr. Addo abandoned his matrimonial home to be with Jenny Brown because the love he had for Nana Akua Addo had sunk deep into the sea.

What goes around certainly comes around !

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Accra
clear sky
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
2.2mph
0 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News