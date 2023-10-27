type here...
Slay queen reveals the difference between a ‘baby mama’ and a ‘born one’ – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
A Ghanaian lady touted as a SlayQueen has caught the attention of netizens with her stand on what a ‘baby mama’ and a ‘born one’ means.

According to the lady in the video sighted on GhPage verified instagram page, you’re called a baby mama when you give birth with your rich boyfriend but you’re called a born one when you give with with your broke boyfriend.

This assertions hasn’t sat well with some guys who think the lady is using the opportunity to throw shades at them.

The term “baby mama” typically refers to a woman who has a child with a man but is not married to him or in a committed relationship with him.

