type here...
GhPageEntertainmentSlay queens storm Obofowaa's 34th birthday party with twerking competition
Entertainment

Slay queens storm Obofowaa’s 34th birthday party with twerking competition

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Yesterday, was the birthday of the wife of the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Ciara Antwi aka Bofowaa.

Bofowaa, earlier in the day brought social media to a standstill as she shared beautiful photos of herself to mark her day appearing more royal.

She got all the encomium on the internet following her post. Later in the day, Rev. Nii Gyata Obofour organised a majestic birthday party for Obofowaa, his wife.

The star-studded birthday bash saw the likes of Bishop Obinim and his wife, Apostle Owusu Bempah and other popular faces in the media joining the party.

Some well-wishers who had close and distant associations with the celebrant came in their numbers. Slay queens were not left out.

The slay queens stormed Queen Ciara’s 34th birthday celebration in their components shaking their big butts to steal the show.

WATCH A VIDEO OF THE MOMENT BELOW;

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 3, 2021
Accra
light rain
80.3 ° F
80.3 °
80.3 °
77 %
4.1mph
100 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
77 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News