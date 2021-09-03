- Advertisement -

Yesterday, was the birthday of the wife of the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Ciara Antwi aka Bofowaa.

Bofowaa, earlier in the day brought social media to a standstill as she shared beautiful photos of herself to mark her day appearing more royal.

She got all the encomium on the internet following her post. Later in the day, Rev. Nii Gyata Obofour organised a majestic birthday party for Obofowaa, his wife.

The star-studded birthday bash saw the likes of Bishop Obinim and his wife, Apostle Owusu Bempah and other popular faces in the media joining the party.

Some well-wishers who had close and distant associations with the celebrant came in their numbers. Slay queens were not left out.

The slay queens stormed Queen Ciara’s 34th birthday celebration in their components shaking their big butts to steal the show.

WATCH A VIDEO OF THE MOMENT BELOW;