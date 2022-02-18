type here...
Slayqueen mother gets a frontal lace for her 10 months old daughter; Baby cries throughout the session (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A slayqueen mother and her year and a half daughter have since become the topic of discussion after a video surfaced on social media.

In the video, the little girl is seen going through the process of getting her hair done like an adult which is very unusual and condemnable.

While many people feel that lace frontal wigs should only be worn by adults, it appears that the mother of the toddler – who appears to be no older than two years old – disagreed.

As we all know, the frontal lace session is very painful hence reserved for only fully grown women but it appears that the mother of the toddler wants her to slay.

Sighting from the video, it’s evident the little girl was uncomfortable throughout the whole session as she shed tears from the beginning to the end.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

