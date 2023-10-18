- Advertisement -

Legendary Ghanaian rapper and activist, Okyeame Kwame in a recent appearance on the ‘Brocode’ Podcast has made some statements that have created a stir on social media.

According to him, being involved with someone other than your partner while in a committed relationship isn’t considered cheating.

This bold perspective has sparked a debate on the internet with some challenging conventional ideas of fidelity in modern relationships.

While a section of tweeps support his views, others strongly criticize it and tag it as a misguided and impractical relationship behavior.