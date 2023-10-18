type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSleeping with someone aside your partner is not cheating – Okyeame Kwame
Entertainment

Sleeping with someone aside your partner is not cheating – Okyeame Kwame

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Okyeame Kwame wife
Okyeame Kwame wife
- Advertisement -

Legendary Ghanaian rapper and activist, Okyeame Kwame in a recent appearance on the ‘Brocode’ Podcast has made some statements that have created a stir on social media.

According to him, being involved with someone other than your partner while in a committed relationship isn’t considered cheating.

This bold perspective has sparked a debate on the internet with some challenging conventional ideas of fidelity in modern relationships.

While a section of tweeps support his views, others strongly criticize it and tag it as a misguided and impractical relationship behavior.

TODAY

Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
1.3mph
75 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways