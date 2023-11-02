type here...
“They said I’m too fat to be a model” – Slim girl rejected by model agencies cries out

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Nigerian budding model who was rejected by the model agencies has come out to share her story on TikTok and has caused a frenzy.

According to Gabriella who dreams of becoming a model, all the agencies she has auditioned have rejected for the reason that she’s not too thin to be a model.

In the short video shared on TikTok, Gabriella shows her modeling skills to a lady who was interviewing her and it was fabulous.

Social media commentators think the agencies are just scared of her beauty.

Watch the video below

