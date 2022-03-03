type here...
Smart guy calls off wedding after his 29-year-old fiancée requested for 20 bridesmaids and a very “loud” wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Smart guy calls off wedding after his 29-year-old fiancée requested for 20 bridesmaids and a very
I don’t know why most ladies want a very big and lavish wedding without contributing a dime towards the whole process and preparations.

There’s life after wedding hence no sensible person will empty his/her bank account just to host a very big wedding.

Well, a smart guy has called off his wedding with his fiancée after she requested for bridesmaids to flourish her big day.

According to a tweep who shared this story on the microblogging platform, the 29-year-old lady insisted that it’s 20 bridesmaids or nothing and she also wants to be her wedding to be the talk of town.

Meanwhile, she is unemployed and will doesn’t even have $100 to her name.

The tweep wrote;

Nna ehh, some ladies are just something else,she’s 29yrs yet want a very loud wedding but won’t bring a dime, your man told you there’s life after wedding but No, she wants 20 asoebi girls and bills on the man. Man woke up overwhelmed and called off the wedding

    Source:GHpage

