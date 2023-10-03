Sneaky wife jailed for looking through husband’s phone

- Advertisement -

A United Emirate court has jailed a woman for three months for looking through her husband’s phone without his permission and knowledge.

The husband filed a lawsuit against her wife, accusing her of violating his privacy and she was put on trial.

The court in Ras Al Khaimah – the northernmost emirate of the United Arab Emirates found her guilty.

In the statement made against the woman, the man said his wife went through his phone and copied all the data to another device in order to search through the information at a later date.

The husband made the complaint after his wife was said to have scrolled through his phone contents while he was asleep.

She was said to have then transferred pictures and chats to her phone to show her siblings.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Speaking to Emarat Al Youm, lawyers Raed Al Awlaki and Mohammad Jad Al Mawla explained that under the country’s laws, it’s illegal to go through anyone’s phone without their permission.