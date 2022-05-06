type here...
So you guys no miss me? – Wendy Shay asks her fans in new video

By Kweku Derrick
Wendy Shay cries out for fan attention
It’s obvious Wendy Shay has been MIA (missing in action) for quite a while now but her fans don’t seem to even notice it.

For the most part of this year, little has been heard of the ‘Break My Waist’ singer who is occasionally in the blogs for all the wrong reasons.

In a new self-recorded video sighted by GHPage, Wendy Shay is seen wondering why her fans and followers don’t talk about her anymore.

Sitting in her private closet, she asked: “Guys, you people you no miss me?” and then exclaimed “Eii! erhh hmmm”

Is Wendy Shay’s career gradually dying? This has been the question on the lips of many Ghanaians who witness her entry into the music space.

After making waves with a number of hit songs ladened with profanity in the past few years, she has failed to impress us since the beginning of this year.

We wonder why!

