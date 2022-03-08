‘Who paid for it?” – Social media reacts to the tallest building in the world lighted up in Ghana colours

- Advertisement -

Social media has reacted with apprehension to a viral photo of the tallest building in the world lighted up in Ghana’s colours.

Many citizens have been demanding answers as to whether the government of Ghana funded for the building to be lighted up in Ghana colours or not.

Following President Akufo-Addo’s trip to Dubai, many believe the Burj Khalifa – the tallest building in the world – was purposely lighted up in Ghana colours to woo investors and serve as a sign of solidarity between the two nations.

With Ghana’s ballooning debt stock coupled with harsh economic circumstances and the high cost of government machinery, many Ghanaians have intimated that it would be considered a waste of money if the government actually funded for the building to be lighted up in Ghana colours.

The Burg Khalifa building is situated in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and with a height of 828M is the tallest building in the world. Thus, it would have to take much capital for the entire building to be lighted up in Ghana colours.

Who funded it? Was it necessary? These are some of the unanswered questions from Ghanaians.

the tallest building in the world lighted up in Ghana colours

@jefferudite wrote: These people never do something with anything expected in return….there’s something in the background. If they did this with spontaneity and genuine care for our country then the president should quickly send a convoy to thank them

@Nelly_TN wrote: I don’t understand oo , why did they do that ? The Ukraine colors were lit like this when they were attacked. Are we also in some danger?

Putin dey come anaa?????

@IanGoodwill2 wrote: Akufo Ado achievement that oo. This is huge. The State of The Nation address must come on. Yahoo King Kong get fila

@KofiBabonee wrote: Who paid for this?

@Scrachgh wrote: Using our money for unnecessary things. Lyk dem take the money go chop ashawo self ei good

What is your view?