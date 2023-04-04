Naomi Asiamah, well known as, Hajia Bintu has finally made a firm clarification on how she financed her Mercedes-Benz GLC63, but not many people believe her.

The Ghanaian socialite and influencer revealed that contrary to popular opinion that she sleeps around to finance her luxury lifestyle, she capitalized on the power of social media to many enough money to buy herself the SUV.

In a conversation with Deloris Frimpong-Manso on The Delay Show, the self-acclaimed slay queen said she had saved from her influencer and advertising deals to purchase the almost $150,000 vehicle.

Hajia Bintu poses with her Mercedes Benz

“I saved a lot from my influencer deals and instant ads on Snapchat,” said Hajia Bintu.

“If I post Instant ads on snap and make 500 cedis, imagine posting 5 or 10 a day, multiplied by a week and a total it in the month and this just one category of ads,” she explained.

In case you missed it, watched the video below

After the no holds barred interview was aired, social media went into a frenzy over Hajia Bintu’s claims about her earnings from influencer deals.

Some netizens doubt the source of wealth of the Tiktok star who currently lives in a $ 700-per-month apartment complex. Others believe she’s sponsored by a sugar daddy.

One user broke down the estimated figures of Bintu’s earnings and suggested it would’ve taken her 20 years to legitimately acquire the Mercedes Benz from her supposed influencer deals.

Check out the screenshot below

Bintu, 24, shot to fame in 2021 after videos of her curvaceous backside went viral and stunned netizens. Before her fame, she worked as a waitress at the Peduase Valley Resort.

Although the man’s analysis does not accurately reflect Hajia Bintu’s bank account, he makes a case that she could not have acquired the car and her other undeclared possessions in such a short span.