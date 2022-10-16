- Advertisement -

Scores of revellers have shared spine-chilling stories of robbery incidents they encountered at the 2022 Tidal Rave Festival last night.

The annual beach event came off Saturday at the Luxury Beach in Kokrobite and hosted a multitude of youth. But it also created an environment for people to perpetuate crime.

Partygoers left the venue with mixed emotions after they were attacked by thieves.

Some victims have taken to Twitter to share their ordeal with many recounting how their cell phones and bags were snatched from them at knife and gunpoint.

It is gathered that organisers failed to provide ample security at the venue, which may have led to unfortunate reviews seen across social media.

Read some of the stories shared on Twitter below.

Tidal Rave! This was my first and will be my last! — Wa Beyoncé (@Zeinat_Issahak) October 16, 2022

Tidal rave organizers made a mess of providing ample security yet you're blaming the ticket prices? You'd rather they increase the price than the organizers do a better job? Wym by "you paid 100 ghc and expected quality?". Are you stupid? — Odin (@kubiti_) October 16, 2022

so why couldn't the organizers beef up their security measures?



About these Transport things, Idk why people are complaining because kokrobite is a serene place and you're not going to get a car back home that late. Y'all should know this. — Nii Amartey Amarboye (@jjamarboye_GH) October 16, 2022

This Tidal Rave. Sighhhh. Cos why them borst my big bro ein car number plate and fuel tank cover? Ei.



Them sanna bend the back wiper and things (prolly cos they couldn’t remove it). Ehard o. — Nana Kay (@Edwin_Odoi) October 16, 2022

So two kwashey boys approached me because I left tidal rave early ???, as them see sey I pierce norr one guy said “He be blood”then they left?? — Miles (The Airpods seller) (@MilesGadgets) October 16, 2022

Them for rename Tidal Rave to kwashey Olympics so everyone knows what they're signing up for — Genie™?? (@QwesiNifa) October 16, 2022

Those guns probably made it inside. Lady I was moving with was hurt by some guy trying to snatch her bag.

I went to Global Citizen with this same lady. I remember how safe we ‘felt’ there. Chale put police k3k3 on the road. — Young Jerry John Rawlings (@HBsedem) October 16, 2022

For a Show that didn't have Shatta Wale billed to have these number of Kwashey Boys means organizers of Tidal Rave have failed. Never Again — Twilight?????? (@the_marcoli_boy) October 16, 2022

Performers on the night were Sarkodie, R2Bees, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Mr Drew, Joey B, Darko Vibes among others.

How was your experience at Tidal Rave?