Social media users share horrific robbery incidents at 2022 Tidal Rave
EntertainmentNews

Social media users share horrific robbery incidents at 2022 Tidal Rave

By Kweku Derrick
Scores of revellers have shared spine-chilling stories of robbery incidents they encountered at the 2022 Tidal Rave Festival last night.

The annual beach event came off Saturday at the Luxury Beach in Kokrobite and hosted a multitude of youth. But it also created an environment for people to perpetuate crime.

Partygoers left the venue with mixed emotions after they were attacked by thieves.

Some victims have taken to Twitter to share their ordeal with many recounting how their cell phones and bags were snatched from them at knife and gunpoint.

It is gathered that organisers failed to provide ample security at the venue, which may have led to unfortunate reviews seen across social media.

Read some of the stories shared on Twitter below.

Performers on the night were Sarkodie, R2Bees, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Mr Drew, Joey B, Darko Vibes among others.

How was your experience at Tidal Rave?

