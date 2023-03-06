type here...
Ashaiman: Young soldier stabbed to death by unknown men
News

Ashaiman: Young soldier stabbed to death by unknown men

By Bra Stash
A 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band from Sunyani in the Bono Region was slain in Taifa, an Ashaiman neighbourhood.

On Saturday morning, unidentified attackers repeatedly stabbed him.

According to sources, the sad situation happened when the soldier returned from his girlfriend’s home in Taifa and moved toward his domicile in Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman.

The attackers only got away with his iPhone despite the fact that he was also carrying a laptop and other technological devices.

Authorities seek information from the public as they look into the circumstances surrounding the soldier’s death.

