Ashaiman: Young soldier stabbed to death by unknown men

A 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band from Sunyani in the Bono Region was slain in Taifa, an Ashaiman neighbourhood.

On Saturday morning, unidentified attackers repeatedly stabbed him.

According to sources, the sad situation happened when the soldier returned from his girlfriend’s home in Taifa and moved toward his domicile in Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman.

The attackers only got away with his iPhone despite the fact that he was also carrying a laptop and other technological devices.

“A soldier was beaten to death yesterday by unknown gang of civilians at Ashaiman on his way home, the said soja wasn't feeling well and was granted pass to go home and treat himself but unfortunately he didn't reach home as this caused his painful death”



Source; MissMillicentQ1 pic.twitter.com/6IqU7qbIdi — SIKAOFFICIAL? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) March 5, 2023

Authorities seek information from the public as they look into the circumstances surrounding the soldier’s death.