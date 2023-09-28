type here...
Some people want me dead – Wendy Shay

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Wnedy Shay after accident
Wendy-Shay
RuffTown music signee Wendy Shay has revealed that some people plotted her accident because they want her dead so they can put the blame on his manager Bullet.

Wendy Shay in her first interview mentioned that the accident wasn’t a normal accident and those who wanted to kill her knew themselves and what they wanted to achieve.

According to her, prior to her accident, she had granted an interview with a media house where she advised upcoming musicians to take their spirituality seriously because the industry is not just there because of music and there is a dark side to it.

Days later she got involved in an accident which saw the tripper truck which was loaded with rocks somersaulting while her car was still standing despite the damages done to it.

She continued that she knows the people who plotted the accident but she wasn’t going to mention names on air.

The musician stated emphatically that their agenda is just to cause her death and pin the blame on Bullet who is innocent and fighting for her wellbeing in the music industry.

But all she has to say is these people attacking her know themselves. When asked if she was scared of what these people are plotting against her she said she has no fear because she is a child of God.

Wendy Shay weeks ago got involved in a serious car accident on the Dome Kwabenya highway but she was rushed to the hospital where she received medical attention.

Her manager Bullet in a separate interview mentioned that the label was planning to fly Wendy out of the country for extra medical attention.

Source:GhPage

